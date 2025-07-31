King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), in collaboration with the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), has completed the development of an integrated water desalination system using solar thermal energy and forward osmosis technology in Riyadh.

The project was carried out by a national team from KACARE and SWA's Water Technologies Innovation Institute and Research Advancement (WTIIRA).

Founded in 2010, KACARE has a mandate to develop nuclear and renewable energy in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh city, it conducts research and focuses on collaborating with government agencies, scientific institutions, and international partners.

The project is part of a national initiative aimed at developing sustainable applications and solutions in the field of renewable energy.

As part of the initiative, an integrated pilot system was designed and implemented, utilizing concentrated solar power as a heat source in combination with forward osmosis technology, reported SPA.

The project achieved significant environmental outcomes, including the development of a zero-carbon desalination system powered entirely by solar energy, it stated.

It also reduced wastewater production by 20% compared to conventional reverse osmosis technology, thereby minimizing the environmental impact on marine ecosystems.

The project exemplifies a successful approach to advancing innovative, sustainable renewable energy solutions. It plays a key role in bolstering the Kingdom’s water security while supporting its shift toward a low-carbon economy, it added.

