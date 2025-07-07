Kuwait - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on Sunday announced in the Official Gazette (Kuwait Al-Youm) that it added a tender for the supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of smart water meters to its annual plan for the current fiscal year.

Reliable sources said the tender contract includes the installation, operation, and maintenance of smart water meters, their software and networks, as well as the replacement of mechanical meters with smart meters in all governorates. Sources indicated that the contract will be floated as a public tender through the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to specialized companies classified by the agency, and the latter will set the date for opening the bidding envelopes.

Once the companies submit their bids to CAPT, it will refer the bids to the ministry as the beneficiary entity for review and preparation of technical recommendations to decide on awarding the best financial and technical bid, sources added. Sources stated that the ministry formed a specialized committee tasked to prepare the specifications and technical requirements for the smart meter tender, affirming that the committee recently completed the task.

Sources pointed out that when the committee prepared the specifications, it took into account the necessity of ensuring that the meters to be supplied are suitable for the climate of Kuwait, as is the case in other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Sources added the ministry will set the terms and specifications reached through the committee, obligating the best bidder to implement them once the contract is awarded. Sources confirmed that the ministry is focusing on the tender, considering the smart water meters will contribute to ongoing efforts to rationalize water consumption and eliminate waste that costs the public treasury millions of Kuwaiti dinars in desalination and freshwater production.

Meanwhile, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi held an extensive meeting with directors and supervisors at the Social Welfare and Development Sector to discuss work mechanisms and develop shared visions for improving institutional performance and meeting the needs of beneficiary groups. During the meeting, Al-Ajmi emphasized the importance of integrating roles between the departments in the sector and the supervisory bodies, as well as the need to intensify field and administrative efforts and develop work mechanisms in line with the developmental orientations of the State. Al-Ajmi confirmed that the ministry is moving forward with its development and modernization processes by reevaluating the methodologies used and strengthening partnerships among its sectors, aimed at consolidating institutional work and achieving a tangible and sustainable social impact. He said the ministry is keen on fully supporting social work and providing the necessary capabilities to ensure the success of programs and initiatives within an integrated strategy that puts citizens at the heart of its priorities, believing that social welfare is a joint national responsibility.

