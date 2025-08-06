Muscat – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has launched two new dam projects in North Sharqiyah aimed at improving groundwater levels and managing rainwater, with a combined cost of more than RO116,000.

The projects include the construction of a surface storage dam in Al Rashbi village in the wilayat of Dima wa al Taiyyin and a groundwater recharge dam in Quraisha village in the wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid.

Dr Abdul Aziz bin Ali al Mashikhi, Director General of Agriculture and Water Resources in North Sharqiyah, said the ministry is undertaking several dam projects across Oman under three categories – groundwater recharge, protection and surface storage.

“These projects contribute to regulating natural water flow, supporting groundwater reserves and reducing flood risks,” Dr Mashikhi said. “The dams also ensure water availability for development activities and help strengthen agricultural capacity in rural areas.”

The surface storage dam in Al Rashbi will have a capacity of 4,000 cubic metres and is being constructed at a cost of RO70,175. The groundwater recharge dam in Quraisha will store up to 45,000 cubic metres of water and is being built at a cost of RO46,504. Both projects are expected to be completed by April 2026.

“These dams will help improve water levels in nearby wells and aflaj, enhance agricultural activity, and contribute to expanding green cover in the region,” Dr Mashikhi added.

The construction works include building the dam structures, installing cement supports and reinforcement bars in the rock foundations, spillway covering, and installing control valves and drainage systems. The projects will also include protective features to reduce the risk of pipe blockages and erosion.

