Sustained Infrastructure Holding Company (SISCO Holding) said that a consortium comprising one of its affiliate companies has won a 53.28 million Saudi riyal ($14.51 million) contract to design and construct a wastewater and industrial water treatment plant in Saudi Arabia.

The company owns a 50 percent stake in International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea), it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.



Tawzea holds a 51 percent stake in the winning consortium. The name of the other company was not given.



The project was awarded by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), with the work scope also including a storage and distribution system for treated water intended for industrial irrigation in Waad Al Shamal City for Mining Industries in the Northern Borders province.



The consortium has 30 months to complete the project and has signed a 48-month operation and maintenance contract, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

