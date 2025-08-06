AMMAN — The Higher Steering Committee for the Fils Al Reef programme has approved a list of 215 homes and sites across the Kingdom to be connected to the national electricity grid, at a total cost of JD930,000, according to Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh.

The Fils Al Reef programme was financed through a small fee added to each kilowatt of household electricity consumption and was designed to support rural electrification efforts.

The newly approved projects include clusters of homes, individual residences, and economic activities both inside and outside zoning boundaries, according to a ministry statement.

Kharabsheh also said the decision comes in light of recent amendments expanding eligibility for the fund, aiming to improve service delivery and support vulnerable segments of society. He emphasised the importance of extending electricity access to underserved communities to promote equity and development.

Director of the Electricity and Rural Electrification Directorate Hisham Momani said that the projects include clusters of five homes with an estimated cost of JD150,000, another three-home cluster at JD155,000, and individual houses that would be connected to the grid using existing infrastructure at a cost of JD48,000. Additionally, JD3,000 has been allocated to support low-income households living within zoning boundaries but lacking electricity access.

As part of efforts to bolster rural economies, the committee approved JD47,000 in support of poultry, cattle, sheep, and fish farms in poverty pockets outside zoning limits. The move was intended to help farmers boost production and reduce their reliance on external support.

The committee also earmarked JD20,000 to install lighting on roads leading to cemeteries, facilitating nighttime funerals and improving public safety in these areas.

Further allocations include JD300,000 to productive, industrial, and investment ventures in impoverished regions, with the condition that these projects create job opportunities and contribute to community development.

An additional JD82,000 has been approved for farms with artesian wells outside zoning limits to enhance agricultural sustainability and national food security.

Additionally, JD12,000 has been allocated to support cooperative and charitable associations, while JD20,000 has been designated for government and community-based agricultural and charitable initiatives.

