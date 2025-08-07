UAE grocery chain Spinneys saw its net profit for the second quarter of 2025 rise by18.5% to 85 million dirhams ($23.15 million) on the back of strong revenues.

Revenue rose 16% to AED 910 million.

Net earnings for the first six months of the year also increased by 16.2% to AED 170 million, the Dubai-listed company said.

The company’s total revenues for H1 2025 went up by 13.7% to AED 1.8 billion, driven by higher sales and new store openings.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

