The Arab world is undergoing a transition toward clean energy, driven by rising demand, climate commitments, and global decarbonisation trends, according to Heba Korra, Vice President of Egypt-headquartered Korra for Energy & Investment Projects.

“Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt are spearheading this transformation with ambitious clean energy targets, supported by a wave of strategic projects in solar, wind, and green hydrogen,” Korra said in an interview with Zawya Projects.

She noted that high solar irradiance, consistent wind patterns, and abundant land combined with an increasingly skilled workforce and technological maturity support the region’s clean energy ambitions. But success, she continued, depends on public-private collaboration, stable policy frameworks, investor-friendly incentives, streamlined permitting processes, and investment in local skills and capacity.

“If these challenges are addressed holistically, the region can emerge as a global clean energy hub,” said Korra.

She said the Arab world will see two major shifts by 2030: first, the reconfiguration of economic and energy alliances between East and West amid shifting geopolitical dynamics will see the region becoming a strategic node in global energy flows not only due to fossil resources but also clean energy investments and geography.

Second, Arab countries themselves are modernising their power plants and grids, investing in cross-border interconnections, creating smart logistics corridors linking ports and industrial zones, and restructuring industries for greater water and energy efficiency.

“These developments create strong opportunities for agile, technically capable firms,” Korra said, noting that the company’s track record in Egypt has positioned it to scale from a national to a regional leader through smart expansion, specialised services, and strategic project execution.

Excerpts from the interview:

What role does Korra for Energy & Investment Projects play in this energy transition?

We are deeply committed to advancing the shift toward clean energy through an integrated strategy that places sustainability at the heart of everything we do — seamlessly linking economic efficiency with environmental responsibility.

Our contribution has expanded to cover key areas that are now the backbone of the energy transformation in Egypt and the wider region:

High-efficiency energy projects: We deploy hybrid energy systems and smart technologies that reduce emissions in industrial and commercial sectors. Our projects have helped cut over 600,000 tonnes of CO2 annually- equivalent to removing 375,000 cars from the road.

Facility energy optimisation: We provide end-to-end energy performance upgrades across industrial, commercial, and hospitality sectors. By analysing loads and optimising consumption, we help clients improve productivity and reduce waste.

Technology partnerships: As exclusive partners to global leaders in energy efficiency, we bring advanced solutions to the Egyptian market with high added value.

Digital energy management: We are developing advanced digital systems to monitor and analyse energy consumption in real time. These platforms enable organisations to make informed, data-driven decisions, achieve significant cost savings, and minimise energy losses.

Investment in renewables: We are actively expanding our footprint in solar energy, developing projects with regional and international partners to build long-term sustainable infrastructure.

Heba Korra, Vice President of Korra for Energy & Investment Projects.

How is digitalisation shaping the energy sector, and how is Korra embracing it?

Digitalisation has become central to energy transformation. Real-time data analytics allow for continuous monitoring and precise adjustments that boost efficiency and minimise waste. With artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), companies can now detect and diagnose potential faults before they occur, intervene proactively to prevent losses, and optimise asset maintenance.

Additionally, the integration with smart grids has created an interactive operational environment where power plants, consumers, and distribution networks work together in a seamless, intelligent system.

At Korra, we are fully embracing this shift by implementing smart energy management platforms within industrial and commercial facilities to control loads and optimise performance through precise analytics and flexible operating scenarios. We have already begun integrating AI into our project design and execution processes, enabling us to deliver predictive solutions that respond dynamically to environmental and climatic shifts.

What are Korra’s strategies for regional and international expansion?

Our expansion strategy is both geographic and qualitative. We take a targeted, research-driven approach to entering new markets, analysing regulatory landscapes, local needs, and partnership opportunities.

Our focus is on providing tailored, integrated solutions in renewable and conventional energy, sustainability, and infrastructure development.

The company's growth roadmap revolves around two main pillars. The first is smart geographic expansion - currently, we are prioritising entry into Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and select North and East African countries. The second pillar is the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies across our product and service offerings, from energy efficiency systems to advanced power technologies that enhance operational reliability, environmental performance, and long-term value creation.

In parallel, we are restructuring from a traditional family-owned business into an institutional enterprise to support this growth. This includes strengthening governance, attracting strategic investors, and developing scalable operating models that allow for effective localisation across markets.

How do your projects support sustainable development goals and the green economy?

Sustainability is embedded in everything we do. Across all our projects — from conventional systems to energy efficiency solutions and renewable energy — we strive to minimise carbon footprints, optimise resource efficiency, and implement comprehensive clean energy solutions.

We align our efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Whether through energy efficiency upgrades, solar deployment, or digital integration, our aim is to support a resilient, low-emission future.

Are there any new products or services under development?

Yes. On the product side, we are completing a comprehensive portfolio of integrated energy solutions, including advanced central cooling systems, next-generation power generation technologies, and products that complement the energy efficiency solutions and system performance provided.

On the service side, we have already begun developing advanced facility management (FM) solutions - a natural extension of our engineering and technical services - which offer real added value to clients across industries by boosting operational efficiency, cutting costs, and supporting sustainability goals.

We are also entering new markets with a phased approach, ensuring tailored entry strategies in high-potential countries. Strategic partnerships with regional and local players are key to this effort, helping us build resilient, impactful operations wherever we go.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.