The Dubai-listed developer Emaar Properties posted a net profit attributable of 7.08 billion UAE dirhams ($1.9 billion) for H1 2025, marking a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by robust property sales.

Revenue rose 38% YoY to AED 19.8 billion, supported by strong performance across its development, retail, hospitality, and international segments.

The company’s revenue backlog from property sales surged 62% YoY to AED 146.3 billion as of June-end.

Emaar Development

Emaar’s majority-owned subsidiary, Emaar Development, reported a 50% YoY rise in net profit (before tax) to AED 5.5 billion for H1 2025.

Revenue grew 35% YoY to AED 10 billion, while its revenue backlog climbed 59% YoY to AED 117.7 billion as of June 30.

The build-to-sell property development arm recorded a 37% YoY increase in property sales, reaching AED 40.6 billion.

