Doha: As part of its continued commitment to advancing service efficiency and sustainability, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has made significant progress in its nationwide Smart Meters Project.

By mid-2025, more than 528,000 smart electricity meters and 460,000 smart water meters have been installed across the country, according to the figures shared by Kahramaa on its social media sites.

The Smart Meters Project is a strategic mega initiative that includes over 12 sub-projects aimed at replacing all conventional meters with advanced digital meters for every consumer in Qatar.

The ambitious plan targets full deployment of smart electricity meters by the end of 2025 and smart water meters by the end of 2027.

These state-of-the-art smart meters are equipped with a wide range of features that enhance both user experience and operational efficiency.

They allow real-time tracking of consumption, prepaid payment options, early fault detection at no extra cost, and faster property transfer and billing procedures.

A dedicated mobile application informs customers of their consumption patterns, promoting better energy and water use management.

At the core of the initiative lies a robust smart platform that forms the digital backbone for managing electricity and water data.

Smart meters are connected to this centralized system and transmit data wirelessly, enabling remote monitoring, accurate meter readings, and automated billing.

This shift significantly reduces the need for manual operations and the carbon footprint associated with on-site meter reading.

In addition to enhancing customer services, the smart meters support Kahramaa’s financial and environmental sustainability goals.

They improve the efficiency of consumption data analysis, helping Kahramaa identify usage patterns, forecast demand, and optimize energy production.

This results in lower carbon emissions, integration of renewable energy sources, and more efficient utility planning.

The advanced infrastructure supports a wide spectrum of functionalities—from rapid meter provisioning and real-time consumption alerts to integrated system diagnostics and seamless data flow between consumers and the operations center.

These capabilities not only enhance user satisfaction but also elevate the resilience of Qatar’s utility grid against future challenges.

Moreover, the system enables swift identification and rectification of anomalies, helping reduce wastage and leakage.

This contributes to conserving national resources and aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the domains of environmental development and sustainable infrastructure.

By automating consumption monitoring and billing, the project also frees up Kahramaa’s workforce to focus on strategic and technical upgrades, while reducing human error and enhancing reliability.

The long-term impact includes operational cost savings, improved network resilience, and more accurate demand planning, which is crucial in managing a growing population and expanding urban infrastructure.

Kahramaa’s Smart Meters Project stands as a landmark achievement in the region’s digital transformation journey, reinforcing Qatar’s leadership in adopting smart technologies for public services.

It is a testament to the country’s foresight in building a more sustainable, efficient, and environmentally conscious utility network.

Kahramaa continues to encourage all residents and business owners to embrace this digital shift, emphasizing that active participation and awareness are key to maximizing the benefits of the smart meters.

As the nation moves toward a smarter and greener future, the Smart Meters Project marks a significant step in achieving long-term national goals of efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

