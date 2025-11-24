Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has extended the bid submission deadline of its tender for the construction of three new 132kV substations - Magwa C, Burgan H and Burgan I - along with associated 132kV power lines in KOC’s South & East Kuwait (S&EK) operating area.

The tender was issued on 10 August 2025 with bid submission deadline set for 11 November 2025. The deadline has been postponed to 9 December 2025, according to tender documents.

“KOC is expected to award the contract in the April 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that the completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

KOC has extended the bid submission deadline for another set 132kV sub-stations with power lines in the S&EK area - Ahmadi ‘F’, Burgan ‘F’ and Burgan ‘G.'

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

