Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has extended the bid submission deadline for a project to construct three new 132kV substations—Ahmadi ‘F’, Burgan ‘F’ and Burgan ‘G’—along with associated 132kV power lines in South & East Kuwait (S&EK) operating area.

The tender was issued in August 2025 with bid submission deadline set for 11 November 2025. The deadline has been postponed to 9 December 2025, according to tender documents.

“KOC is expected to award the contract in the April 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that the completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.