Saudi Arabia Amiantit Company (Amiantit) has signed memorandums of understanding with Libya’s Government of National Unity to develop several economic sectors.



The first MoU focuses on localising specialised industries to support the Libyan economy by creating jobs and developing talent.



In addition, the company will transfer manufacturing technologies for glass-reinforced plastic and glass-reinforced epoxy fiberglass pipes, polyethylene pipes (HDPE), valves, and other products. Moreover, they will cooperate to establish joint factories to meet the needs of infrastructure projects in Libya, provide technical details on raw materials and production lines, and study localising them.



The second MoU was signed by Amiantit’s subsidiary, PWT Wasser Und Abwasser Technik, which will cover the design and implementation of drinking water, wastewater, and sludge treatment plants; desalination using reverse osmosis; and the treatment of industrial pollutants and high-brackish water.



The company’s unit will also conduct technical and environmental feasibility studies for new projects and the development of existing plants, and provide training and capacity-building for Libyan engineers and technicians.



Both the MoUs are valid for three years, the statements said.

