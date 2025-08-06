Muscat – As part of Oman’s strategic direction towards sustainable waste management and the adoption of clean energy solutions, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP) – the sole procurer of the sultanate’s power generation and water production capacities – has announced the commencement of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) process for the country’s first utility-scale Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Project, located in Barka.

With a projected capacity of 95–100MW and a scheduled commercial operation date expected in the second quarter of 2031, the WTE Project marks a major milestone in fuel diversification within the electricity sector.

The project is being developed under the leadership of Nama PWP, as nominated by the Authority for Public Services Regulation, in close collaboration with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah).

This landmark initiative supports Oman’s national objectives to reduce, treat and manage waste volumes effectively, while transitioning towards a low-carbon economy. The WTE Project is expected to contribute approximately 760GWh of renewable energy annually, starting in 2031, further strengthening the sultanate’s commitment to its Net Zero targets.

Nama PWP has invited qualified and experienced entities to submit their statements of qualification for participation in this transformative project. The launch of the RFQ tender marks a crucial step in delivering innovative, clean and efficient power solutions that contribute to a greener and more resilient energy future for communities across Oman.

“The Waste-to-Energy Project represents a strategic leap towards achieving Oman’s vision for sustainable energy and responsible waste management,” said Ahmed bin Salim al Abri, CEO of Nama PWP.

“We are proud to lead this pioneering initiative in collaboration with be’ah and the Authority for Public Services Regulation. This project not only supports our national Net Zero ambitions, but also reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and resilient power solutions for the future of the Sultanate of Oman,” he added.

Abdullah Rashid al Sawafi, Chief Energy Transition Officer at Nama PWP, said, “The Waste-to-Energy Project is a landmark initiative in Oman’s transition towards a more diversified and sustainable energy mix.”

He explained that by utilising advanced thermal conversion technologies, the project would enable the safe and efficient processing of municipal solid waste into reliable baseload electricity. This would not only significantly reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills, but also play a critical role in decarbonising the power sector.

“From a grid operations standpoint, introducing a stable and dispatchable energy source will enhance system reliability and support the broader integration of variable renewable resources such as solar and wind. This project exemplifies our commitment to pioneering environmentally responsible solutions that contribute meaningfully to Oman’s Net Zero aspirations and its shift towards a circular economy,” Sawafi added.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

