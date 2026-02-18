MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed a cooperation programme with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) aimed at enhancing the management, treatment and regulation of industrial waste across Oman’s industrial cities, in line with national sustainability and environmental protection priorities.

The cooperation programme establishes a comprehensive framework to regulate the handling of industrial and hazardous waste generated by manufacturing activities operating within Madayn’s industrial estates. It seeks to create an integrated waste-management system that complies with approved environmental standards while increasing recycling rates, improving waste tracking and reducing the amount of waste disposed of in landfills.

Officials noted that the initiative reflects growing attention to the environmental impact of industrial growth and the need to develop structured systems that support responsible production and resource efficiency. By strengthening monitoring mechanisms and introducing advanced treatment processes, the programme is expected to support the transition toward a circular economy in the Sultanate of Oman’s industrial sector.

Under the agreement, companies operating in industrial cities will be registered within be’ah’s electronic waste-management systems and will be required to implement the “Manifest System” prior to transporting waste to treatment facilities. The programme also provides for the organisation of waste transportation routes and ensures that waste is properly sorted, classified and repackaged according to approved technical and environmental specifications before disposal or recycling.

As part of the cooperation framework, be’ah will offer specialised technical support in evaluating and classifying industrial waste streams, determining treatment methods and associated costs, and providing transparent data on the quantities of waste received at treatment facilities. The agreement also enables joint inspection procedures between the two entities to verify compliance with local and international environmental regulations governing waste disposal and industrial emissions.

Beyond operational improvements, the programme includes awareness and training initiatives designed to promote sustainable practices among investors, factory operators and employees within industrial cities. By strengthening environmental governance, encouraging recycling and improving waste-treatment infrastructure, the partnership is expected to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of manufacturing activities while reinforcing Oman’s broader sustainable development and industrial-growth objectives.

