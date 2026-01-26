Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) has announced the extension of the suspension of environmental permits for the export of the following types of waste:

Used cooking oils of all kinds, used tyres and batteries, iron, copper, aluminum scraps and plastic waste.

This suspension is effective from 1 January 2026 until further notice, as part of the regulatory measures adopted by the Authority to enhance the circular economy, improve resource-use efficiency, and support national industries.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).