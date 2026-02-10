Doha: In support of sustainability initiatives and the promotion of effective environmental waste management practices, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership with Al Khalij Cement Company (AKCC), one of the subsidiaries of Qatar Investors Group Q.P.S.C, aimed at recycling 100 percent of the sludge generated by Ashghal’s wastewater treatment plants across Qatar.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya, Chairman of the Board of Qatari Investors Group HE Abdullah bin Nasser Al Misnad, and President of Ashghal HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer, along with a select group of representatives from various concerned entities.

This initiative represents a significant step toward implementing the principles of the circular economy in Qatar, where massive quantities of sludge, ranging between 744,000 and 1.29 million tonnes, will be converted into clean energy over a period of five years. Previously considered waste, the sludge will now become a value-added resource through sustainable treatment and full recycling.

The agreement also contributes to solving sludge disposal challenges by avoiding its transportation and/or landfilling, thus reducing carbon emissions.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Misnad said, “This partnership embodies our ambitious vision to drive sustainable growth, as we focus on integrating alternative fuels and renewable materials into our operations to reduce emissions, particularly carbon emissions, while simultaneously protecting natural resources.

“Through enhancing our competitiveness, we aim to achieve full alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, ensuring a tangible environmental and operational impact that supports the national transition toward a green economy.”

This approach contributes to reducing reliance on landfills, lowering fossil fuel consumption rates, and limiting carbon emissions. It also enables the utilisation of the organic content of sludge as an alternative energy source in several industrial sectors.

On the importance of the agreement, Al Meer said, “This partnership with Al Khalij Cement Company reflects Ashghal’s commitment to achieving environmental sustainability and the circular economy, through the integrated recycling of wastewater, by using treated water for irrigation and cooling and utilising solid byproducts as fuel catalysts and inputs in cement products. This enhances environmental and economic value and contributes to transforming environmental challenges into opportunities for growth and sustainable development.”

Sludge produced by wastewater treatment plants represents a growing environmental challenge due to the continuous increase of production and the negative environmental and economic impacts of traditional disposal methods.

Converting sludge into an alternative energy source is considered a sustainable solution aligned with modern waste management policies and resource efficiency initiatives.

Ashghal adopts a comprehensive approach to the management, treatment, and recycling of wastewater and its integration into sustainable urban and industrial systems.

In addition to by-products such as sludge and soil conditioners, Ashghal recycles 98 percent of treated wastewater.

By the end of 2025, approximately 3.5 billion m3 of treated wastewater had been produced, of which 31 percent is used to support fodder cultivation, 32 percent for afforestation and landscaping projects, and 14 percent is stored in artificial lakes to store surplus water for use during the summer months.

Environmental and Economic Benefits:

•Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions: The biogenic fraction extracted from sludge is considered carbon-neutral under many emission standards. Al Khalij Cement Company contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 40,000 tonnes.

•Reduced reliance on fossil fuels: Contributing to the reduction of natural gas consumption through the use of alternative fuels.

•Reduction of waste landfilling: Decreasing waste volumes and associated methane emissions, thereby enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of waste management systems.

•Economic efficiency: Biofuel is considered a cost-effective and profitable option, achieving energy self-sufficiency, increasing revenues and reducing waste disposal costs.

•Promoting the use of biofuels: There is growing interest in biofuels derived from biomass as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. Sludge is considered an accessible and low-cost resource, as its high organic compound content provides superior thermal efficiency and substantial energy generation capacity during combustion, making it a key pillar within the renewable energy system.

•Emissions reduction: Energy derived from sludge can be considered carbon-neutral, as it falls within the short natural carbon cycle. Unlike fossil fuels, which release carbon stored over long geological periods, the combustion of biomass releases carbon that was recently absorbed by living organisms from the atmosphere, thereby maintaining environmental balance and reducing the overall carbon footprint.

These solutions align with Ashghal’s ongoing efforts to integrate environmentally friendly solutions into infrastructure projects in Qatar, in support of Qatar National Vision 2030 in achieving environmental sustainability and the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

