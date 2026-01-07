State-owned Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) has launched a tender for a seven-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract, extendable by three years, for an Industrial Waste Treatment Facility (IWTF) in Sohar Free Zone, according to tender documents.

The IWTF is being developed under an agreement between be’ah and Sohar Industrial Port Company (SIPC) in Sohar Free Zone Phase 5 with its infrastructure and capacity designed to support more than 30 years of operation.

Designed as a national industrial and hazardous waste treatment facility, the IWTF will be capable of treating most hazardous waste generated in Oman by both public and private entities. The plant excludes explosives and radioactive waste from oil and gas, mining and nuclear activities, but will include healthcare waste, the documents said.

The facility comprises waste reception and laboratory units, storage areas, oil pre-treatment, physical and chemical treatment plants, solidification facilities, an incineration plant, special waste handling units and industrial waste landfills.

The IWTF’s infrastructure is designed to European Best Available Technology (BAT) framework.

Under the contract, the selected operator will be responsible for operating and maintaining the facility while training and integrating be’ah personnel to progressively take over operations.

Tender document sales run from 5 January 5 to 26 January 2026, with pre-bid clarifications running till 15 February 2026. Bid submission and priced bid opening are scheduled for 22 February 2026, according to the tender notice.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

