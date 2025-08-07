Saudi Arabia - The Roads General Authority (RGA) held a meeting with the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) to explore ways to expand the use of demolition waste in asphalt mixes, as part of broader efforts to reduce environmental waste and improve resource efficiency.

The RGA said this approach supports environmental sustainability and demonstrates its commitment to fostering innovation and adopting global best practices.

It is aimed at creating a safer, more sustainable, and efficient logistics network that strengthens the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub, stated the Authority.

With moves such as these, the Authority aims to elevate the kingdom’s road quality index to sixth place globally and reduce traffic-related fatalities to fewer than 5 per 100,000 people by 2030, it added.

