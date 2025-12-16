Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced the results of the 'Second Edition of the Pre-Qualification Program' which was re-opened in March 2025.

The program attracted over 60 interested developers aiming to be qualified for SWPC’s upcoming projects.

This initiative aims to facilitate and expedite tendering procedures by establishing a permanent list of Pre-Qualified developers, said SWPC in a statement.

It also provides the private sector with sufficient time to form consortia, thereby enhancing competition for SWPC’s future projects.

Request for Proposals (RFPs) for these projects will be issued directly to the Pre-Qualified developers.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

