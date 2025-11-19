MUSCAT - An Omani company specialising in eco-friendly rubber solutions has unveiled a range of high-quality products fashioned from recycled used tyres, thus contributing to waste reduction and promoting a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

RubbelX, which operates its recycling and processing facilities at Samail Industrial City, recently participated in Project Oman 2025, the 4th International Construction Technology, Infrastructure and Building Materials Exhibition and Conference, held on November 3-5, 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The company highlighted its commitment to sustainable innovation through the reinvention, supply and installation of environmentally friendly rubber solutions designed to enhance safety, durability and aesthetics.

RubbelX operates a modern plant with a processing capacity of 4,000 tonnes of recycled rubber per month. The company sources used tyres and other rubber materials from landfills managed by be’ah and from private collectors, supported by a formal agreement with be’ah for the supply of tyres from designated disposal sites. The processing line relies on a fully automated mechanical system and the company owns one of the first machines of its kind in the Middle East, giving it a technological edge in the regional recycling industry.

With a total project investment of RO 2.4 million, RubbelX continues to scale its operations. During the exhibition, the company showcased its locally manufactured rubber flooring products — the first of their kind in Oman — along with several innovative products launched for markets outside the Sultanate of Oman.

Shihab al Khanjari, founder of RubbelX, described the company’s progress as a national success story, noting that they currently export products to several countries, including Gulf countries, Korea, Pakistan and India, with plans to expand into new markets. He emphasised that the company continues to focus on sustainability and innovation to meet international standards. He also confirmed that RubbelX has plans to expand production capacity and diversify its product range, including future upgrades to the factory to increase output and develop new rubber-based solutions.

