SUHAR - OQ Group celebrated the inauguration of nine new factories under the Ladayn Plastics Industries Programme at Suhar Industrial City, under the auspices of Shaikh Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ). The nine projects, with investments of approximately RO 40 million, form part of a broader portfolio of 27 projects with total investments of over RO 85 million planned under the Ladayn initiative.

The newly launched nine projects focus on the manufacture of three-layer food packaging containers, the production of packaging bags, dairy and confectionery packaging materials, plastic colour masterbatches and compounds, thermoplastics, a range of plastic and packaging solutions, plastic materials for the medical sector and polypropylene yarns.

Ashraf al Maamari, Group Chief Executive Officer of OQ, said: “There are defining moments in a nation’s development journey when projects evolve from being industrial facilities into true milestones that build confidence and reinforce Oman’s position as a leader in future industries”.

Al Maamari noted that these projects align closely with national priorities, stating: “Through these initiatives, we are contributing to the government’s efforts to advance economic diversification and translate the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which receive great care and attention from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, may Allah protect and preserve him”.

He explained that the newly launched factories go beyond conventional manufacturing, saying: “These facilities are not merely production lines; they represent a strategic step towards converting petrochemical feedstock into high-value finished products, creating an attractive environment for local and foreign investment and generating a positive economic impact that will extend well into the future”.

Highlighting OQ’s value-creation strategy, he said: “This step reflects OQ Group’s strategy to maximise the value of national resources and contribute to building an integrated value chain, with products from this industrial ecosystem targeted for export to more than 80 countries worldwide”.

He stressed the programme’s broader economic significance, noting: “The Ladayn Programme represents a key pillar of national development, opening wide investment opportunities in Oman and enabling advanced expertise and modern technologies to strengthen industrial growth while raising efficiency and quality across production processes”. Underscoring the social and developmental impact, he said: “These factories do not only produce goods; they also create opportunities — opportunities for employment, innovation and a growing Omani manufacturing presence in regional and global markets”.

Al Maamari emphasised that the programme’s success was built on strong institutional collaboration, stating: “This programme would not have been possible without genuine integration between the public and private sectors; and close cooperation with Madayn, the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), particularly SOHAR Port and Freezone and Salalah Free Zone, as well as the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, all of which contributed to developing advanced infrastructure and a robust investment environment”.

He also highlighted the role of national support initiatives, saying: “The Oman National Programme for Private Sector & Foreign Trade Development (Nazdaher) played a pivotal role during the foundational phase of the Ladayn Programme, supporting the growth of downstream manufacturing industries in Oman”.

