Lana Medical Company said a contract for the disposal of hazardous healthcare waste at emergency centres across the Kingdom by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority has been cancelled.



The contract cancellation was carried out following the decision of the Grievances Committee, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



Work on the current project is still ongoing, the statement said.



In October, Lana bagged a three-year hazardous waste disposal contract valued at 5.6 million Saudi riyals ($1.5 million).



(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

