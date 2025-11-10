Muscat: In line with the government's direction to enhance institutional integration in managing the municipal solid waste sector, a set of agreements was signed today between Be'ah and several governorates of the Sultanate of Oman to transfer tasks and responsibilities for waste collection in Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, North al Batinah, South al Batinah, South al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Wusta.

These agreements come into implementation of the decision of the Council of Ministers and within the sector restructuring plan approved by the Council's Financial and Economic Committee.

Under these agreements, the governorates will begin to gradually assume responsibility for supervising waste collection and transportation operations from containers, starting from December 1, 2025, in North Al Batinah.

The transfer of tasks to the remaining governorates will be completed starting from January 1, 2026, and includes Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, South al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Musandam, South al Sharqiyah, and Al Wusta.

Bee'ah will continue to manage and operate its technical facilities, which include engineered landfills, transfer stations, and healthcare and hazardous waste treatment facilities, focusing on developing circular economy projects and enhancing resource management efficiency, and utilizing waste as a sustainable economic resource.

Earlier, Muscat Municipality signed an agreement with the Oman Environmental Holding Services Co (be’ah) to transfer the rights and obligations of waste collection and transportation within Muscat Governorate. Under the agreement, Muscat Municipality assumed responsibility for these services from October 1, 2025.

Waste management operations in the Sultanate of Oman were taken up by Be'ah in 2015, which included the management of municipal waste services.

Since August 2017, Be’ah has been operating in parts of Muscat, when the wilayat of Seeb witnessed the first phase of transferring the waste sector to Be'ah, and in July 2019, Muscat Municipality transferred the management of waste services in Al Amerat, as well.

In October 2019, Muttrah operations were transferred, in March 2020, Quriyat, and finally, Bausher in April 2020.

