MUSCAT - Six Omani youths have developed a prototype technology capable of converting fish waste into polymers that can serve as an alternative to conventional plastics. The initiative aligns with Oman’s national drive toward ‘Zero Plastic’ and supports the Oman Vision 2040 objectives for environmental sustainability and marine protection.

The team —Elyas bin Juma al Subaihi and Yusra bint Khamis bin Saeed al Hinaiyah, Mai bint Abdullah bin Ali al Shamsiyah, Zulfa bint Zayed al Saririyah, Balqis bint Salem al Hashmiyah and Mazoon al Jabri — are students of Al Khaboura Vocational College majoring in Marine Engineering Technology. They believe the project can transform unwanted fish waste into valuable biopolymers that not only replace plastics but also create new economic opportunities within the fisheries sector.

According to the students, fish skin, scales and bones are rich in proteins and other compounds that can be processed into biopolymers. Additional by-products, such as internal organs and other discards, can also serve as sources for biopolymer precursors. These materials — collagen, chitin, keratin and others — offer biodegradable, non-toxic alternatives to traditional plastics and are suitable for use in industries ranging from food packaging to medicine and agriculture.

“Not only that, there are multiple biopolymers produced through this conversion that can be applied across a wide range of fields,” said Yusra. “For example, collagen can be used in biomedical applications and food packaging, while chitin and chitosan have proven value in agriculture, medical uses, and packaging.”

Keratin, another key material extracted through the process, is useful in textiles and personal care products. Researchers worldwide have also developed biodegradable films and plastic sheets from fish waste — products perfectly suited for food and clothing packaging.

“By utilising fish waste, we are reducing the total waste generated in the country while converting it into valuable materials that support a circular economy,” the team added. “Since the resulting biopolymers are biodegradable, this innovation can significantly reduce pollution caused by conventional plastic.”

