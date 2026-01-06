Egypt’s Ministry of Industry has unveiled a new package of investment incentives aimed at encouraging the establishment of factories producing cold-rolled, galvanised, and pre-painted steel sheets and coils, which are regarded as key inputs for a wide range of strategic industries.

In a statement, the ministry urged serious investors to direct new capital towards the sector, stressing that the incentives are structured to deliver mutual benefits for both investors and the state while supporting long-term industrial development.

Under the package, industrial land will be allocated at competitive prices, with priority given to projects operating in cold-rolled and coated steel production. Investors will also benefit from flexible payment mechanisms tied to clearly defined implementation schedules, alongside access to concessional financing to support production lines and working-capital requirements.

To fast-track project implementation, the ministry confirmed that operating licences will be issued within 24 hours of the completion of all required procedures and documentation through the General Authority for Industrial Development. Approved projects will also receive immediate access to essential utilities, including electricity, water, natural gas, roads, and telecommunications infrastructure.

In parallel, locally produced steel sheets will be prioritised in meeting the needs of national and mega development projects, a measure intended to strengthen domestic value chains and provide sustained demand for local manufacturers.

The ministry explained that the incentive package forms part of its broader strategy to build a strong and competitive industrial base capable of meeting domestic demand while enhancing Egypt’s ability to compete in regional and international markets. The initiative places particular emphasis on localising feeder industries, especially steel products that serve as core inputs for sectors such as home appliances, automotive and transport manufacturing, medical industries, metal packaging, steel construction, agricultural machinery, and metal furniture.

According to the ministry, expanding local production of cold-rolled and coated steel products will help reduce reliance on imports, improve supply-chain resilience, create new employment opportunities, and bolster Egypt’s overall industrial competitiveness.

