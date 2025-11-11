MUSCAT: Oman's ambition to transition towards a circular economy and diversify its energy mix has drawn significant international interest, as Nama Power and Water Procurement (Nama PWP) announced the submissions for its pioneering Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Project. The project, a cornerstone of the Sultanate of Oman's sustainable development strategy, has attracted Statements of Qualification from 18 high-calibre international and local companies spanning ten different countries.

The diverse geographical spread of the applicants — including firms from the USA, China, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, Singapore, Kuwait, France, UAE and the Sultanate of Oman — underscores the project's strategic importance and the confidence international developers place in Oman's rapidly developing infrastructure market.

The WtE facility is strategically planned for the Wilayat of Barka, Al Batinah South Governorate. It is designed around a reliable Grate Incineration process and is tasked with treating a massive volume of municipal solid waste, specifically 3,000 tonnes per day. The project is expected to deliver significant environmental and energy benefits. Its key technical specifications include a power generation capacity of 95-100 Megawatts (MW), with an estimated Renewable Energy Contribution of 757 GWh per year.

Furthermore, the facility is projected to achieve a substantial reduction in CO₂ emissions, estimated at 302,000 tonnes annually. The project will occupy a land area of 190,000 sqm and is targeting a Scheduled Commercial Operation Date for the fourth quarter of 2030. This initiative, which Nama PWP is developing in collaboration with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be'ah), aligns perfectly with the Sultanate of Oman's broader economic and environmental objectives, including its commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions.

The following companies submitted Statements of Qualification for the Waste-to-Energy Project, demonstrating strong global interest in Oman's renewable and sustainable infrastructure development. The list includes a mix of powerful international consortiums and key local players, signalling a highly competitive bidding environment.

With the successful submission of the Statements of Qualification, Nama PWP will now undertake a rigorous evaluation process to determine the short-listed developers. These qualified companies will then be invited to participate in the final Request for Proposals (RFP) stage. The high level of participation by international energy and waste management giants, many of whom are already invested in Oman's power sector, indicates a fierce competition for this Build, Own and Operate (BOO) framework contract. The project is seen not only as a crucial component of Oman’s energy diversification but also as a definitive step in the country's transition towards a circular economy by turning a major waste stream into a reliable source of power.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

