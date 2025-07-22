Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) has commenced supplying its district cooling services to the first phase of the Al Habtoor Tower project, the world’s largest residential icon, spanning 3,517,313 square feet.

Empower stated that all phases of the district cooling connection to the project are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, with a total cooling capacity reaching 7,200 refrigeration tons (RT), equivalent to nearly 75% of the peak cooling demand of Burj Khalifa.

This follows the agreement signed between Empower and Al Habtoor Group in April 2024, to supply the Al Habtoor Tower project with Empower’s world-class district cooling services from its Business Bay district cooling project.

Empower confirmed that it will deliver district cooling services through advanced systems designed to maximise energy efficiency and minimise carbon emissions. The distribution network for the project has been engineered in line with leading environmental standards.

“The scale and diversity of Empower’s portfolio reflect our steadfast commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and reliability to customers across all sectors. We remain dedicated to providing sustainable cooling solutions that keep pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and population growth, support its environmental vision, and align with the UAE’s broader objectives of conserving natural resources, advancing a green economy, and achieving carbon neutrality,” said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“We take pride in our partnership with Al Habtoor Group to deliver our industry-leading services to the Al Habtoor Tower. This collaboration stands as a testament to the growing confidence in Empower’s expertise and capabilities in supporting landmark developments that shape the emirate’s urban landscape. We remain committed to expanding our operations and playing an active role in advancing the sustainability of Dubai’s real estate sector,” he added.