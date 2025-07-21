Bahrain - The Tender Board awarded a total of 119 tenders, renewals, and change orders on behalf of 37 government entities in May, amounting to a total value of BD122.62 million.

The top five government bodies in terms of the value of tenders awarded are: The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) topping the list with BD46.38m, accounting for 37.8 per cent of the total value of awarded tenders, followed by Bapco Refining with BD25.77m (21.02pc), and the Information and eGovernment Authority with BD11.52m (9.4pc). The Works Ministry came fourth with BD9.48m (7.74pc), while Bapco Upstream ranked fifth with BD6.4m (5.24pc).

The board awarded 18 tenders for EWA, including a tender for Water Transmission Directorate valued at BD25m, a tender to build a 44 MWp solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant under the Capex model at Bahrain University campus at BD8.3m and a tender to provide consultancy services for Belaj Al Jazaer IPP solar farm project valued at BD460,000.

There were also eight tenders awarded in May for the Works Ministry, including a tender for Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club road Access - Section 2, valued at BD7m and a tender for replacing the existing air-cooled chillers and boundary wall repair works at Isa Cultural Centre, valued at BD264,000.

