KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy has obtained approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to issue a tender for linking the external sites of the ministry with the National Data Control Center (NDCC), say sources from the ministry.

Sources indicated that this tender is included in the contracts of the ministry for the current fiscal year and are scheduled to be implemented by the Planning, Training and Information Systems Sector.

Sources revealed that the tender is for linking the external branches with the data center in the main ministry building and the NDCC in order to allow the exchange of information and provision of electronic services.

Sources pointed out that “subject to the approval of CAPT, the tender will be announced and a date will be set for specialized companies to submit their bids, select the winning bid and implement the project under the regulations.”

Sources added the ministry intends to install five main power transformer stations for the Automobile Circuit Project -- Rawda Block Three, Kabd C, cow farms, Sharq Block Four and Al- Arabi Club; in addition to supplying and extending the necessary underground cables to feed the five planned stations through two tenders: the first for the stations and the second for the cables.

Sources said the two tenders aim to provide the energy needed to expand the high-voltage and ultra- high-voltage electrical networks resulting from the increased demand for electricity in the aforementioned areas, as well as to provide electricity continuously throughout the day.

Moreover, the ministry also confirmed the start of electricity connection in Al-Mutlaa Residential City (N1 District - parts of Block One; in cooperation with the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW). It reiterated that it is now receiving applications to connect electricity to 251 plots

