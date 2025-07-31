KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has referred the tender for North Al-Zour Power and Water Desalination Plant (Phases II and III) to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for review, audit and approval following the applicable rules and regulations.

According to reliable sources; the project is poised to meet the rising demand for electricity by increasing the capacity of the electricity network, providing the basic infrastructure for implementing other projects included in the development plan, and encouraging private sector participation to benefit from its expertise in the execution of construction and development projects.

Sources confirmed that the project will be implemented under the build, operate and transfer (BOT) system for a power generation plant with a production capacity of 2,700 megawatts.

Sources said the plant will use combined-cycle technology and desalination with a production capacity of 120 million imperial gallons.

Sources added that the project is adjacent to the western part of North Al-Zour Phase I plant site and the northern part of South Al-Zour plant site -- around 100 kilometers south of Kuwait City on the Arabian Gulf coast.

Meanwhile, the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved the request of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to award the tender for the annual maintenance of the equipment for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination unit at Shuwaikh plant to the lowest bidder that meets the requirements, at a value of KD7.396 million.

The project will increase operational efficiency, extend the plant’s lifespan, and ensure its readiness to meet the growing demand for drinking water.

