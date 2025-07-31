Egypt has signed a cooperation protocol with Italy’s Nova Technology della Vita Academy to establish and develop five applied technology schools focused on the electricity sector, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing ceremony on Wednesday in the city of New Alamein. The agreement is between the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, and the Italian academy.

The schools, which will apply international quality standards in the fields of electricity production, transmission, and distribution, are set to begin operating in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Madbouly said the agreement enhances the state’s plans to develop its technical education and vocational training systems to produce graduates qualified to meet the needs of both local and international labour markets, particularly in the priority sector of electricity and renewable energy.

Education Minister Mohamed Abdel Latif stated that the ministry is implementing a national strategy to develop technical education by updating curricula in consultation with the labour market. He said the ministry aims to expand the number of applied technology schools and introduce new practical specialisations to boost Egyptian industry.

“This cooperation represents a serious step towards building a new generation of qualified technicians capable of contributing effectively to building the national economy,” Abdel Latif said.

Electricity Minister Mahmoud Essmat added that the development of a smart grid and the expansion of renewable energy require a workforce with specific skills. He said this protocol aims to prepare qualified technical cadres with the skills and standards required globally to keep pace with developments in the sector.

According to the protocol, the schools will aim to graduate technicians qualified to work in electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and new and renewable energy. The study period will be three to five years, and successful graduates will receive a certificate of completion of secondary education in applied technology, a certificate of experience from the Ministry of Electricity, and a certificate from the Italian academy.

The protocol aims to improve the quality of technical education outputs, address unemployment by creating real job opportunities for graduates, and support economic development by empowering Egyptian youth with modern skills.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

