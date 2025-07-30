The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company and Samsung C&T Corporation have signed a MoU that will see the duo jointly evaluate and pursue opportunities in civil nuclear energy development and investment internationally.

The agreement brings together ENEC’s global nuclear leadership and Samsung C&T’s deep engineering and infrastructure expertise to support the deployment of clean, dispatchable electricity worldwide.

The MoU sets the stage for collaboration across several key areas, said ENEC in a statement.

These include potential investment in conventional nuclear projects such as new builds, restarts and brownfield Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity in the US; future deployment of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies in the UAE, US, and internationally and evaluation of opportunities in nuclear-powered hydrogen production in South Korea and other markets.

Also, it will pave the way for the investment in US-based nuclear service and equipment companies; and the joint assessment of the development and financing of a nuclear power plant in Romania, it added.

On the strategic collabortation, Managing Director and CEO Mohamed Al Hammadi said: “Nuclear energy has a pivotal role in delivering clean electricity at scale to meet rapidly growing global demand."

ENEC, he stated, has demonstrated that with the right strategy and partnerships, nuclear projects can be delivered safely on time, and to the highest national and international standards.

"Through this MoU with Samsung C&T, we are expanding our global collaboration efforts to enable new nuclear deployment, investment, and innovation. Together, we will explore projects that deliver real impact for countries seeking energy security, decarbonisation, and long-term economic growth," he stated.

Samsung C&T President and CEO Oh Sechul pointed out that the nuclear power plays a vital role as a reliable baseload source to ensure the stable supply of clean energy.

"By combining the advanced technologies and global networks that both companies have built in the large-scale nuclear and SMR sectors, I look forward to creating synergies through close collaboration," he added.

