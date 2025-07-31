The Dubai-listed Deyaar Development saw its net profit attributable soar 17.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 137.9 million UAE dirhams ($37.56 million) for the second quarter of 2025, which the company attributed to strategic project launches in the UAE.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 37.6% YoY to AED492.4 million.

The real-estate developer also saw net profit attributable for H1 2025 soar to AED 250.9 million from the previous year’s AED 188.7 million.

Total revenue for H1 2025 ending 30 June 2025 reached AED 925.4 million, as compared to AED 664.4 million in H1 2024, indicating a 39.2% YoY increase. Cash at the end of June was AED 1.64 billion.

The company said it has a “strong pipeline” for H2, supported by the delivery of five projects or 2,000 units.

