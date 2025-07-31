The UAE-listed Response Plus Holding’s net profit dropped by around 25% to AED 20.32 million ($5.5 million) in the first half of the year.

The pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider did not disclose specific reasons for the drop in profitability.

Revenue for the period reached AED 248.06 million, up by 18% from a year earlier.

The company’s board of directors has approved an interim cash dividend distribution of AED 18 million to the shareholders.

