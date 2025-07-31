RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has made major strides in environmental conservation, water sustainability, and food security as part of its Vision 2030 goals, according to Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.



In a press briefing on Wednesday, Al-Fadley highlighted the implementation progress of the National Environment Strategy, including the establishment of five specialized environmental centers and the region’s largest environmental fund to support green initiatives.



The Kingdom has introduced new regulatory frameworks for environmental protection, meteorology, and waste management, two of which are being implemented for the first time in Saudi Arabia.



Under the Saudi Green Initiative, over 500,000 hectares of degraded land have been rehabilitated and 151 million trees planted.



The target is to restore 2.5 million hectares and plant over 215 million trees by 2030. Ultimately, the Kingdom aims to plant 10 billion trees across 40 million hectares.



The number of national parks has surged from 18 to 500, while protected terrestrial areas now cover 18% of the Kingdom’s territory, a fourfold increase.



Marine protected areas have grown by 260% since 2016. Over 8,000 endangered species have been reintroduced into their natural habitats.



In enforcement, more than 40,000 environmental permits have been issued, a 660% increase since the creation of the National Center for Environmental Compliance.



More than 173,000 inspections were carried out, and 456 licenses were granted to environmental service providers.



Air quality monitoring has also expanded, with 240 stations operating across the Kingdom. The ministry launched a national marine monitoring program and bolstered its capacity to respond to oil spills.



Meteorological services now cover 100% of Saudi Arabia, aided by advanced sensing and prediction systems.



The cloud-seeding program, led by skilled Saudi pilots using cutting-edge aircraft, has conducted over 711 sorties, increasing rainfall by 6.4 million cubic meters to support water resources and vegetation.



The Kingdom also launched two pioneering centers, the Regional Center for Climate Change Studies, the first of its kind in the Middle East, and the Regional Center for Sand and Dust Storms, one of only four worldwide.



Saudi Arabia has developed 21 strategic city-level waste management plans and identified more than 330 investment opportunities worth SR450 billion. The goal is to divert 90% of waste from landfills by 2040. A suite of incentives, grants, and a new environmental fund has been launched to support private sector innovation and academic partnerships.



Al-Fadley announced that the UN Water Conference has named Saudi Arabia a global model for sustainable water practices, with significant progress under Sustainable Development Goal 6.

Completed water projects now exceed SR230 billion in value, including SR10 billion in public infrastructure and over SR45 billion through private sector collaboration. The developments cover water production, transport pipelines, storage facilities, and wastewater treatment.



Since 2016, water production has doubled to 16.6 million cubic meters per day — 75% of which is desalinated seawater — making the Kingdom the world’s top producer of desalinated water. Strategic water storage capacity has increased by 600%, with the average supply coverage rising from one to three days in most cities.



Efforts to reduce energy use have halved electricity consumption in the sector compared to 2016. The Kingdom now delivers water to more than 22,000 population centers, reaching elevations up to 3,000 meters through an 18,000-kilometer pipeline network.



Reused water volume has risen from 251 million to 550 million cubic meters, now representing 32% of total usage. Saudi Arabia is building 1,000 rainwater harvesting dams with an annual capacity of 4 million cubic meters.



With over 65% local content in the water sector and 97% of engineering roles held by Saudi nationals, the Kingdom is increasingly self-reliant. The National Center for Water Efficiency and Conservation has saved 120,000 cubic meters daily and aims to reach 300,000 soon.



Agricultural GDP reached SR118 billion, up 8% from last year and 39% from 2020. Food production rose to 12 million tons due to supportive policies and Saudi Agricultural Development Fund initiatives.



The Kingdom has achieved full self-sufficiency in dates, milk, and eggs, and between 70%–100% in various vegetables and over 70% in poultry. Exports of fish and shrimp have expanded, along with global competitiveness in select agricultural sectors.



Saudi Arabia remains the world’s top date exporter. The General Food Security Authority ensures the availability of 11 key staples, with an early warning system for essential goods to be launched soon.



Al-Fadley also praised the role of the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), which supplies 30% of the Kingdom’s wheat imports through overseas projects.

