Star Bakeries unveiled a new community solar borehole in Lesseyton Village, which will supply up to 5000L of water to the community, at a ceremony held on Wednesday, 10 December. The event was attended by Cllr. Lusanda Sizani, the Executive Mayor for Chris Hani District Municipality, other municipal representatives and Premier FMCG staff, the company behind the brand.

The project, which was initiated in August, is intended to provide residents with safe, reliable water amid ongoing water shortages in the region. As part of its commitment to supporting sustainable access to water, Star Bakeries will also donate 200 wheelbarrows to assist community members in transporting water more safely and efficiently.



Across South Africa, approximately 1,56 million households still do not have access to piped water, with rural areas such as Lesseyton disproportionately affected by unreliable supply, infrastructure backlogs and prolonged interruptions. For many families, collecting water requires walking long distances, often carrying heavy containers. This project aims to alleviate these challenges by providing a dependable water source and practical support tools that reduce the physical strain on households.

Star Bakeries has worked closely with community representatives, local authorities and technical partners to ensure the successful installation of the borehole and to identify additional needs. The bakery views this initiative as part of its broader commitment to the community who have committed to looking after the infrastructure.

“A project like this restores dignity. The borehole will make an enormous difference in the lives of our residents. Accessing water has been a daily struggle in Lesseyton for years, and this support will help families, especially the elderly, women and children, collect water safely and without exhaustion,” said, Cllr Noxolo Solani, a Ward Counsellor in Lesseyton Village.

“At Star Bakeries, we recognise that water is a basic human necessity, and we are deeply aware of the daily challenges many communities face in accessing it. This borehole is our way of giving back to the people who support and love our brand, ensuring that families have reliable access to this essential resource. The wheelbarrows are a small but meaningful extension of that commitment, offering residents a practical way to collect and transport water with dignity and ease” said Stephanie Hoy, marketing executive at Star Bakeries.

“The Department of Water and Sanitation welcomes this initiative, which demonstrates the value of private-sector partnerships in improving water access in rural communities. Projects like this not only support government efforts but also address the immediate needs of residents who face persistent supply challenges,” Portia Makhanya, senior provincial managing director of The Department of Water and Sanitation.

This initiative also shows Star Bakeries’ commitment to reducing its environmental impact, supporting better water use and building strong partnerships with the communities it serves.



