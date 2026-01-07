ECOBANK Nigeria Limited has completed the early repayment of Eurobond notes validly tendered by investors ahead of the February 2026 maturity date, signalling a strong liability management position and balance-sheet resilience.

The bank disclosed that it prepaid approximately US$245 million of its US$300 million Eurobond, representing over 80 percent of the total issuance. The transaction relates to the 7.125 percent Senior Note Participation Notes due February 2026.

On 27 November 2025, Ecobank Nigeria launched a tender offer to eligible noteholders in respect of the outstanding notes, offering investors the opportunity to redeem their holdings ahead of the original February 16, 2026 maturity date.

The offer featured an early participation deadline of December 11, 2025 and a final deadline of December 19, 2025.

Holders of notes that were validly tendered and accepted under the offer received a cash consideration of US$1,000 per US$1,000 in principal amount, together with accrued interest from the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the final settlement date of 31 December 2025.

Following completion of the tender offer, the outstanding principal amount of the notes has been reduced to approximately US$55.092 million.

The successful execution of the transaction underscores Ecobank Nigeria’s proactive approach to liability management, debt reduction, and prudent balance-sheet optimisation, particularly amid tightening global financial conditions.

The tender offer was conducted with Renaissance Capital Africa (Renaissance Securities Nigeria Limited) acting as financial adviser and dealer manager, while Sodali & Co Limited served as tender agent.

The notes were originally issued by EBN Finance Company B.V., with limited recourse to the issuer, solely to finance the purchase of the US$300 million 7.125 per cent Senior Notes due 2026 issued by Ecobank Nigeria Limited.

