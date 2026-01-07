PHOTO
BAMAKO - Mali's grain output is expected to rise to 11.4 million metric tons in the 2025/26 farming season, from 11 million tons in the previous year, according to preliminary figures from the agriculture ministry seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Mali is West Africa's second-largest cereals producer and exporter after Nigeria, with maize and rice together accounting for more than 60% of total production, followed by millet and sorghum, according to the ministry.
The agricultural season runs from April to April, with a production phase that starts in May or June and ends in September or October.
The ministry said last year that 2025/26 output would reach 11.6 million tons on expectations of good rainfall.
Forecasts for the 2026/27 season are not yet available.