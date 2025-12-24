With the aim of boosting capacity, strengthening infrastructure and improving water supply, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong conducted an oversight visit to the R80m Brits Water Treatment Works upgrade in the North West.

{{image}}

The Brits Water Treatment Works is a critical infrastructure project of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) aimed at strengthening water provision for the Madibeng Local Municipality and surrounding areas.

“The Brits Water Treatment Works is a key bulk water supply infrastructure project, funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation through the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), at a value of over R80m and implemented by the Magalies Water Board,” the DWS said in a statement.

The project is part of government efforts to “support Water Services Authorities in meeting their constitutional obligation to provide safe and reliable water”.

“Once fully operational, the upgraded plant will increase its treatment capacity from 60 to 80 megalitres per day, improving the treatment of raw water, strengthening pumping and pipeline systems and enhancing the distribution network up to bulk reservoirs,” the statement said.

