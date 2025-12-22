Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a $20 million financing package to ALEXBANK, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group within its International Banks Division, to support green investments in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The financing includes US$17 million provided under the Green Economy Financing Facility II, supported by the European Union (EU).

Of this amount, $3 million is co-financed by the Green Climate Fund.

The funds will be on-lent by ALEXBANK to local households and private micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for investments in climate adaptation and mitigation technologies and related services.

The EBRD will also provide incentive grants to eligible borrowers under the Green Economy Financing Facility II following the successful completion and verification of qualifying green investments.

The incentives are intended to support the adoption of climate-related technologies by micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

The facility is accompanied by a technical cooperation package funded by the EU to support training, capacity-building initiatives, and project implementation.

The program includes activities aimed at promoting equal access to climate finance and green technologies for women and men.

ALEXBANK first partnered with the EBRD in 2016, signing a $100 million package that included a SMEs credit line and a Trade Facilitation Programme facility.

In 2017, this was followed by a $30 million loan under the Egypt Sustainable Energy Financing Facility, co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD. Since the Bank began operations in the country in 2012, it has invested nearly €13.9 billion in 209 projects nationwide.