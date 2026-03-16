Arab Finance: The Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) has a five-year plan to implement 10 projects, with investments of $11 billion, Chairman Alaa El-Din Abdel Fattah announced.

Under these projects, the company aims to localize more than 20 products for both the local and global markets from 2026 to 2030, with a combined production capacity of 7.5 million tons.

This came at the company's general assembly meeting, chaired by Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi, to approve the budget plan for the fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027.

Abdel Fattah pointed out that ECHEM aims to enhance integration with the Ministry of Industry to identify products whose manufacturing relies on petrochemical inputs with high import costs.

The company also seeks to localize the production to reduce imports and maximize added value, he said.

He also added that the company's total production reached about 4.2 million tons in 2025, adding that it exported to more than 50 countries globally.