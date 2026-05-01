Arab Finance: Huawei showcased its artificial intelligence data center strategy for North Africa during its Intelligent Africa Congress 2026, bringing together government officials, industry partners, and technology executives to discuss industrial digital transformation across the continent, as per an emailed press release.

The company held its AI Data Center Innovation Summit in Egypt under the theme “Advancing Industrial All Intelligence for Africa,” where it presented new solutions for AI-driven infrastructure and released the Northern Africa AIDC Reference Design White Paper, outlining design and construction frameworks for AI data centers in the region.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Fahmy, General Manager of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development, said Egypt’s New Capital aims to serve as more than a modern urban project, positioning itself as a scalable smart city model for Africa.

He said the city has already deployed a full fiber-optic network, describing it as a “nervous system,” enabling digital integration. He added that Egypt is opening its technological platforms to African companies, startups, and manufacturers to test applications in logistics, energy, and manufacturing, with the goal of turning the capital into a regional innovation hub.

Fahmy called on investors and technology partners to collaborate in developing the New Capital into a “Living Lab” for digital transformation across Africa.

Huawei executives said AI adoption is entering a phase of large-scale deployment, with computing infrastructure becoming central to national digital strategies.

Tony Wu, Vice President of Huawei’s Computing Marketing and Solution Sales Department, said the company has developed a “SuperPoD” architecture as part of a broader computing backbone spanning AI chips, enterprise data centers, and large-scale facilities.

Erich Hu, Director of Huawei’s Product Portfolio Data Center Marketing and Solution Sales Department, said data centers are shifting from cost centers to value-generating assets as AI-driven applications expand.

He added that rising demand for AI “tokens” is accelerating the need for computing capacity, and said Huawei’s infrastructure approach integrates compute-network, compute-storage, compute-cloud, and compute-management capabilities under a unified ICT framework.