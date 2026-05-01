Tunis - The Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia, issued on Thursday, April 30, 2026, includes a set of regulatory decrees (Nos. 66 to 69 of 2026) concerning the setting of the agricultural and non-agricultural guaranteed minimum wage (SMIG and SMAG) and wage increases in sectors governed by the Labour Code for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

These decrees also stipulate that the increases apply to pensions and provide for penalties against violators.

Decree No. 66 of 2026 sets the guaranteed agricultural minimum wage for workers aged 18 and over at 21.336 dinars per actual working day starting January 1, 2026, rising to 22.400 dinars in 2027 and 23.520 dinars in 2028.

It also introduces a standardised technical bonus granted to skilled and specialised agricultural workers.

This bonus amounts to 1.138 dinars per day in 2026, 1.195 dinars in 2027, and 1.255 dinars in 2028 for specialised workers and 2.140 dinars in 2026, 2.247 dinars in 2027, and 2.359 dinars in 2028 for highly skilled workers.

This bonus is added to the minimum wage for each workday requiring specific skills.

The same decree provides for wage increases for workers paid by time, piece, or productivity to ensure they reach the agricultural minimum wage based on normal output, along with penalties for non-compliant employers.

It also confirms that these increases apply to pensions granted by the National Social Security Fund.

For non-agricultural sectors, Decree No. 67 of 2026 sets the guaranteed minimum wage for workers aged 18 and over at 554.736 dinars per month for a 48-hour workweek and 470.251 dinars for a 40-hour workweek in 2026.

These amounts will increase to 582.400 dinars and 493.304 dinars in 2027, and to 611.520 dinars and 517.571 dinars in 2028.

The hourly minimum wage is set at 2.667 dinars (48-hour system) and 2.713 dinars (40-hour system) in 2026, rising to 2.800 and 2.846 dinars in 2027, and to 2.940 and 2.986 dinars in 2028.

This minimum wage includes the temporary additional allowance. Workers paid by time, piece, or productivity are also entitled to increases ensuring they reach the minimum wage and a minimum wage for young workers is set at no less than 85% of the wage of older workers.

The decree also specifies that employees whose total pay (including bonuses) already meets or exceeds the new minimum wage are not entitled to the increases, while confirming that the increases apply to pensions.

Decree No. 68 of 2026 introduces an annual 5% increase in basic wages and in transport and attendance allowances in non-agricultural sectors governed by sectoral collective agreements for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

The 2026 increase is calculated based on the latest wage scales in force, while the increases for 2027 and 2028 are calculated on the basis of the previously increased wages, making them cumulative.

This decree applies to all employers and employees covered by collective agreements across the country, including those earning above the established base wages, except for companies that have already granted general increases equal to or exceeding these rates during the same year.

As for non-agricultural sectors not governed by collective agreements or special statutes, Decree No. 69 of 2026 provides for increases in basic wages by occupational category.

For execution staff (excluding those subject to the minimum wage), increases range between 36 and 46 dinars per month in 2026 (48-hour system), with gradual increases in 2027 and 2028.

Management staff receive an increase of around 53 dinars per month, while executives receive about 69 dinars in 2026, with progressive increases thereafter.

Equivalent increases are also set for the 40-hour workweek, along with hourly adjustments based on criteria such as professional skills, job type and previous wages. Workers paid by time or piece are granted increases based on normal productivity standards and young workers are guaranteed increases of no less than 85% of those granted to older workers.

The decree also includes provisions preventing the combination of similar increases already granted within companies, while allowing for adjustments if granted increases are lower than those stipulated, in addition to penalties for non-compliance.

Overall, these decrees reflect the state’s approach to implementing gradual and comprehensive wage increases across different categories of workers, with the aim of supporting purchasing power and achieving a minimum level of social balance, while taking into account sector-specific conditions and economic constraints.

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