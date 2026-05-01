Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri received on Thursday evening at the Government Palace in the Kasbah Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouheir Nouri, who handed over the bank’s 2025 financial statements along with the auditors’ report.

During the meeting, according to a press release from the Prime Ministry’s media and communication services, Zenzri stressed that the state’s policy, under the President of the Republic’s guidance and based on national choices, self-reliance and refusal of external dictates, has proven effective in achieving several positive economic indicators, despite difficult global economic conditions and the repercussions of rapid and unprecedented geopolitical fluctuations that have created uncertainty affecting the global economy and regional stability.

She also praised the key role of the BCT in implementing monetary policy, noting its effectiveness in controlling inflation, maintaining foreign currency reserves, ensuring exchange rate stability and reducing the key interest rate.

The Prime Minister further stressed the need for greater vigilance and increased efforts by all public enterprises to mitigate the impact of global economic crises on the national economy, strengthen its resilience and above all preserve citizens’ purchasing power, which she described as a top national priority.

Zenzri also affirmed that the recently issued decrees on wage increases in both the public and private sectors aim to support the purchasing power of all Tunisians by ensuring fair and adequate wages for workers and retirees, in line with citizens’ expectations for decent living conditions and social justice.

For his part, the Governor of the Central Bank underscored the institution’s role in supporting the state’s efforts in monetary and economic fields, acting as an integral part of the country’s overall economic policy and supporting the choices of the state and the people in the interest of the nation.

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