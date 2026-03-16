Egypt - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid granted eight golden licenses to projects in the energy, transportation, manufacturing, logistics, and food sectors, with a total investment of $1.2 billion (EGP 16 billion), according to a statement.

The license is issued within 20 working days from the date of submitting all required documents.

Farid highlighted that the ministry is working to digitize all licensing procedures to reduce application response times and eliminate bureaucracy, supporting Egypt's transformation into a leading regional hub for industrial innovation and advanced logistics services.

The MAC Transportation Manufacturing project received a golden license to establish an integrated factory for manufacturing and assembling cars at an amount of EGP 6.35 billion.

Located in the new 6th of October City, the plant is expected to be completed in January 2027 and offer 1,000 job opportunities.

The minister granted Medlog a golden license to develop and operate a dry port and logistics center in the 10th of Ramadan City through a public-private partnership. The project, valued at $115.4 million, is expected to employ 650 workers by June 30th, 2027.

The Egyptian Soda Ash Company also obtained the gold license to establish a soda ash and sodium bicarbonate production plant on a 1.121 million square meter site in Matrouh Governorate, with an investment cost of $680 million.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30th, 2027, offering 600 direct jobs and indirect employment for 2,000 workers.

Moreover, the government granted Alamein Silicon Products Company a golden license to establish and operate a silicon manufacturing and purification facility with an investment cost of $172 million.

Expected to be completed by June 30th, 2027, the plant will provide 250 direct job opportunities and 2,000 indirect jobs.

Masdar IPH, a joint venture (JV) between Egypt and the UAE, received the gold license to implement a wind power generation project with an investment cost of $207.5 million.

Commercial operation of the project is expected to begin on May 31st, 2027, offering around 2,000 jobs for workers, technicians, and engineers during the construction and operation phases.

Additionally, Kingdom Linen Group received the license to build and operate a linen, spinning, and weaving factory in Sadat City, allocating full output for export.

With an investment of $58 million, the project is expected to be completed in January 2027.

Al Amir for Agricultural Products Manufacturing also received a gold license to set up a complex for processing and packaging vegetables and fruits, and manufacturing tomato paste in Sadat City at a cost of EGP 1 billion.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2027 and will provide 400 job opportunities.

Through the gold license, Deli Egypt will establish a factory for office, school, and sports supplies in the 10th of Ramadan at an amount of EGP 8.74 billion, providing 2,200 job opportunities. The project is expected to be completed on February 15th, 2027.

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