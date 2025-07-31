Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AD Ports Group and TCM to study a joint regional cooperation plan that will enhance collaboration between Egypt and the UAE, as per a statement.

Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi highlighted that the deal aligns with the state’s commitment to maximizing economic returns in port operations, maritime and logistics services, economic zones, and digital solutions.

Badawi added that the partnership will contribute to supporting the economic and industrial goals of the Egyptian government.

During his meeting with a delegation from AD Ports Group in Abu Dhabi, the minister explored opportunities to leverage the advanced assets in the Egyptian petroleum sector, especially strategic crude oil reserves.

He also touched upon areas of cooperation of mutual interest and establishing a partnership aimed at implementing the second and sixth pillars of the ministry’s integrated strategy. This includes boosting the added value of the petroleum sector's assets and enhancing joint regional cooperation.