Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for a Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) Injection Unit at the North Al-Zour freshwater reservoir site in the third quarter, according to a source aware of the details.

The EPC tender was released on 29 December 2024 with bid submissions due by 17 June 2025.

“The contract award is expected in September 2025, with project completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of the project includes design, construction, supply, installation, inspection, operation, and maintenance of the injection unit.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

