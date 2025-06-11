South Korean power equipment giant Doosan Enerbility has secured contracts valued at approximately 340 billion South Korean won ($248 million) to supply steam turbines and generators for two combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant expansion projects in Saudi Arabia.

The contracts for Ghazlan 2 and Hajjar expansion projects were awarded by the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) consortium comprising Spain’s Técnicas Reunidas and Egypt’s Orascom Construction, according to a press statement issued by the company.

Both power plants are designed with a total capacity of 2,900 megawatts (MW) and are scheduled for phased completion by 2028.

Under the agreement, Doosan will deliver two sets of steam turbine and generator packages—rated at 650MW and 540MW—for each project, the statement noted.

(1 US Dollar = 1,372.58 South Korean won)

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

