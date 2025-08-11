Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has announced that it began implementing water and sanitation projects worth a total of SAR4.9 billion ($1.3 billion) in the kingdom's Southern Cluster in July.

The scope of work includes the construction of transmission lines and networks covering the key regions of Asir, Jazan, Najran and Al Baha in the Southern Cluster.

In Asir region, NWC has begun work on 27 water projects which will cover several districts and villages in Abha, Khamis Mushait, An Namas, Ahad Rafidah, Mahayel Asir, Al-Barak, Rijal Almaa, Tanuma, Tathleeth, Bareq, Dhahran Al-Janoub, and Al-Wadiyan, Balhamar, and Al-Naqea centers.

The company will implement transmission lines and networks with a total length of 2,177km as well as construct 16 water reservoirs with a total capacity of 54,500 cu m.

Additionally, it will install pumping stations with a total design capacity exceeding 15,000 cu m per day, said the statement from NWC.

Also NWC has begun implementing 11 sanitation projects in Asir. These projects will cover several districts and villages in Abha city, Khamis Mushait, Bisha, Balgarn, Al Wadiyan centers, and Al-Qahma, Tanda, and Al Haridah provinces.

The scope of work includes laying of pipelines and networks exceeding 357km in length. The company will also implement a treatment plant with a total design capacity of 9,300 cu m per day in Al Qahma Center and Al-Haridah Center, as well as lift stations with a total design capacity of over 106,000 cu m per day.

The entire water and sanitation projects across Asir region will be implemented ata total cost of SAR2 billion.

In Jazan, it has begun work on 19 water and sanitation projects. The scope of work includes the construction of water and sanitation lines and networks exceeding 1,203 km long at a total cost of more than SAR1.5 billion.

This effort is part of NWC's ongoing efforts to implement its strategic plans for infrastructure development in the water and environmental services sectors. The projects are based on NWC's initiatives to expand the coverage of the services it provides to its customers, said the statement.

The company stated that the 9 water projects it started implementation in Jazan region will cover several districts in Jazan city as well as governorates including: Damad, Bish, Sabia, and Abu Arish.

These projects will implement water networks exceeding 397 kilometers long, construct two operational tanks with a total capacity of 15,000 cu m and construct pumping stations with a total design capacity of over 60,000 cu m per day.

NWC has also started implementing 10 sewage projects in the Jazan region. These projects will cover several districts of Jazan City, Farasan, Ahad, al Masarha, Samtah, and Sabia governorates, and al Hakkamiyah, al Khadra, and al Musim centers. Its total length of the lines and networks exceeds 806km.

In Najran region, the water company has begun implementing seven new projects covering several districts including Thar, Bir Askar, Qatan, AlMashaaliya, and Al-Hussayniya.

These projects will include transmission lines and networks exceeding 357km long as well as pumping stations with a total design capacity of over 53,000 cu m per day.

Work has also started on two sanitation projects to connect existing networks in Al-Ma'amar, Rajla, Al-Hussayn, Al-Qabel, Al-Jarbah, Al-Hudn, Al-Safa, Zor Al Harith, and Zor Al Ameri districts, and most of the northern districts in Najran.

In Al Baha, the NWC has started implementing 15 water and sanitation projects including pipelines and networks of more than 534km at a total cost of over SAR591 million.

These projects are part of NWC's ongoing efforts to implement its strategic plans for infrastructure development in the water and environment sector based on initiatives to expand the range of services offered to customers, it stated.

The water projects will cover several districts in the city of Al Baha, as well as several governorates including Baljurashi, Qalwa, Al Mekhwah, Al Mandaq, Al Qura, and Al Hajra, and the centers of Nawan, Bani Kabir, and Al Jawah.

The scope of work includes laying of transmission lines and networks running more than 249km long in addition to 8 operational reservoirs with a total capacity of 24,500 cu m and pumping stations with a total capacity of over 16,000 cu m per day, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

