AlKhorayef Water and Energy Technology Company (AWPT) said it won a 221 million Saudi riyal ($59 million) contract from the state-run National Water Company (NWC) to build sewage networks in Hafr Al-Batin and Al-Qaysumah governorate in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.



The work scope includes constructing sewage networks with diameters ranging from 200 to 700 mm and a total length of 184 km, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.



The scope also includes the construction of sewage manholes and inspection chambers, along with the necessary connections to the existing network.



The project has to be completed within 36 months, the statement added.



More details will be released after the final version of the contract is received, AWPT said.



In August, the company bagged a contract from NWC to build the seventh phase of the sewage networks in Al-Kharj Governorate.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

